Tapping your genome with AI and quantum computing could deliver on the promise of personalized medicine – but practical and ethical hurdles remain
By Gary Skuse, Professor of Bioinformatics, Rochester Institute of Technology
Sherry Dadgar, Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine, George Washington University
Combining AI with quantum computing could enable doctors and researchers to analyze the human body at an unprecedented molecular level, unlocking breakthroughs in personalized medicine. Yet significant quantum technology hurdles remain before this vision becomes reality.
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- Tuesday, April 28, 2026