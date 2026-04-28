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Reading gains in Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana are often touted, but don’t show full picture of literacy

By Brittany Adams, Assistant Professor of Literacy Education, University of Alabama
Elias Blinkoff, Postdoctoral Fellow, Department of Psychology and Neuroscience, Temple University
Karyn Allee, Associate Professor of Elementary Education, Mercer University
Kathy Hirsh-Pasek, Professor of Psychology, Temple University
Despite decades of legislation meant to boost children’s reading levels, literacy scores have remained relatively stagnant across the U.S. over the past 30 years.

Educators, policymakers and parents were genuinely excited in the late…The Conversation


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