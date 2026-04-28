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The truth about cats and dogs and the links between pet attachment and mental health

By Tiphaine Blanchard, enseignante en gériatrie et nutrition vétérinaire, École Nationale Vétérinaire de Toulouse; Inrae
An original new study on pet ownership assesses how attached people are to their cats and dogs in order to understand the emotional connection and the associated health benefits at all ages.The Conversation


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