Delving into One Health’s vision to better protect people, animals and the planet from future health crises
By François Roger, Directeur régional Asie du Sud-Est, vétérinaire et épidémiologiste, Cirad
Marie-Marie Olive, Chercheuse en épidémiologie, Cirad
In the wake of the WHO’s One Health summit, a new atlas explores the interdependency between environmental, health and food security issues, and strategies for supporting sustainability and the welfare of all life forms.
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- Tuesday, April 28, 2026