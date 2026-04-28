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Scientists have found a safer way to hunt for the next pandemic virus

By Ed Hutchinson, Professor, MRC-University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research, University of Glasgow
The world is full of animal viruses, and we’re pretty sure that one of them will cause the next pandemic. To prevent pandemics, we need to predict which of the vast number of animal viruses are most likely to infect humans. A new study, published in Nature, sets out an elegant and powerful way for scientists to sift through the enormous diversity of animal viruses without risking being infected by them in the process.

In this study, a team of researchers in the UK used cutting-edge lab techniques to track…The Conversation


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