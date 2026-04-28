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Human Rights Observatory

Yemen: One year on, impunity for detention centre strike exposes US failures on accountability and civilian harm prevention

By Amnesty International
One year on from the deadly US air strike on a Huthi-run migrant detention centre in Sa’ada, north-western Yemen, there has been no discernible progress towards justice and reparation, and survivors are still struggling with severe physical and psychological trauma, Amnesty International said today. The organization had called for the 28 April 2025 strike by US forces, which killed and injured dozens of African migrants to be investigated as a war crime, and this month spoke once again to six […] The post Yemen: One year on, impunity for detention centre strike exposes US failures on accountability…


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