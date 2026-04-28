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Fed up with health insurance costs? 5 expert tips to negotiate a better deal

By Lisa Farrell, Professor of Economics (Health Economist), RMIT University
Meg Elkins, Associate Professor in Economics, RMIT University
A better deal on your private health insurance may be just a phone call away. What have you got to lose?The Conversation


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