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Meghan Quinn becomes first woman to head Defence Department

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Meghan Quinn will move from secretary of the Industry Department to head the high-profile Defence Department – the first woman to hold that post.

She follows Greg Moriarty, who has become Australia’s ambassador to the United States.

Quinn will oversee the government’s recently announced 2026 National Defence Strategy, which promises an extra $14 billion over four years and an extra $53 billion over a decade.…The Conversation


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