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Why Australia has to boost fuel supply – and electrify transport

By Tony Wood, Senior Fellow in Energy and Climate Change, Grattan Institute
As Australia’s immediate fuel crunch eases after successful efforts to diversify supply, policymakers are turning their attention to dealing with the next energy security crisis.

The question is, what would actually work?

The Coalition this week announced a policy to double onshore reserves…The Conversation


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