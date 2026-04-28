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Human Rights Observatory

Former conservative congressman to become new US ambassador in Canberra

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
US President Donald Trump has finally appointed an ambassador to Australia – David Brat, a conservative former Republican congressman.

The post has been vacant since Caroline Kennedy, appointed by the Biden administration, left in late 2024.

Brat, 61, still has to be confirmed by the US Senate to take up the post. He served two terms in the US House of Representatives, representing a district in Virginia before being defeated in 2018.…The Conversation


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