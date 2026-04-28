Possums and gliders are pushing a native bird to extinction. What can we do?
By Bianca McBryde, PhD Candidate, Behavioural Ecology and Conservation, University of Sydney
Catherine Price, Discovery Early Career Research Fellow, University of Sydney
Peter Banks, Professor of Conservation Biology, School of Life and Environmental Sciences, University of Sydney
The regent honeyeater is a beautiful bird at risk of extinction. So how can we protect it from native predators, such as possums and sugar gliders?
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- Monday, April 27, 2026