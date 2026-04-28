Antarctica’s ice shelves are vulnerable to melting from below – knowing how far ocean heat reaches is crucial
By Craig Stevens, Professor in Ocean Physics, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau; Earth Sciences New Zealand
Christina Hulbe, Professor in Glaciology, University of Otago
Craig Stewart, Marine Physicist, Earth Sciences New Zealand
New research shows tides influence how ocean heat is transported under Antarctica’s floating ice shelves, changing the energy available to melt the ice from below.
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- Monday, April 27, 2026