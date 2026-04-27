‘Like a computer in my heart’: how AI poetry betrays our desire for human connection
By Judith Bishop, Tracey Banivanua Mar Fellow, La Trobe University
Ben Santilli, Graduate Researcher, Anthropology, La Trobe University
Juliane Roemhild, Senior Lecturer in English, La Trobe University
Sara James, Senior Lecturer, Sociology, La Trobe University
AI offers production-line quality in writing across a range of genres. But the price may be losing our connection to each other’s human experience and emotion.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, April 27, 2026