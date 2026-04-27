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Human Rights Observatory

What do people mean when they say their nervous system is overloaded or needs a reset?

By Amy Loughman, Senior Lecturer in Psychology, The University of Melbourne
While we’ve evolved to be able to respond well to immediate threats, our stress-response system is less able deal with the chronic stressors of modern life.The Conversation


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