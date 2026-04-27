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Human Rights Observatory

A new Welsh electoral landscape puts Plaid Cymru within reach of power

By Anwen Elias, Reader in Politics, Aberystwyth University
Elin Royles, Reader at the Department of International Politics and Centre for Welsh Politics and Society, Aberystwyth University
Plaid Cymru’s electoral hopes for May’s Senedd election are high. Polls suggest the party is competing with Reform UK to emerge as the largest group in the next Welsh parliament, putting it, for the first time, within reach of leading a government in Wales.

This marks a striking shift in Plaid’s electoral fortunes. At the first election to what was then the National Assembly for Wales in 1999, the party won 28.4% of the vote. That remains its strongest performance to date in what…The Conversation


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