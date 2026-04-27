New test promises to detect cancer earlier — from tiny particles in bodily fluids
By Sara Hassanpour Tamrin, Postdoctoral Associate, Department of Chemical and Petroleum Engineering, Schulich School of Engineering, University of Calgary
Arindom Sen, Professor, Department of Chemical and Petroleum Engineering, Schulich School of Engineering, University of Calgary
Researchers have developed the EXOSense technology to capture tiny particles, called extracellular vesicles, from biofluids using a gentle electrical force.
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- Monday, April 27, 2026