Global supply chains cause environmental harm, but they can help repair it too
By Minelle Silva, Professor in Supply Chain Sustainability, University of Manitoba
Jia Yen Lai, Research Fellow in Global Studies, Monash University
Lee Matthews, Associate Professor in Society, Nature and Organisations, University of Nottingham
Environmental impacts are often overlooked in supply chain debates. A new framework shows how businesses can respond more fairly and effectively.
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- Monday, April 27, 2026