The cost of toxic leadership in the workplace – and how to avoid it
By Kristina Shea, PhD Candidate, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences
Christian van Nieuwerburgh, Professor of Coaching and Positive Psychology, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences
Kim Cameron, Professor Emeritus of Management and Organisations, Ross School of Business, University of Michigan
The toxic energy of a bad boss can spread through organisations – new research shows how serious it can be.
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- Monday, April 27, 2026