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Human Rights Observatory

Climate change is worsening violent extremism in Kenya – what can be done

By Dylan O'Driscoll, Professor in Peace and Conflict, Coventry University
Fathima Azmiya Badurdeen, Lecturer, Department of Social Sciences, Technical University of Mombasa
Joel Busher, Professor of Political Sociology, Coventry University
Sheila Ronoh, PhD Researcher, Coventry University
Wilson Ndenyele, Lecturer in natural resources governance, Technical University of Mombasa
Climate change and its associated impacts can worsen security challenges, including those associated with violent extremism.

This is particularly the case in areas that are both vulnerable to the impacts of climate change and characterised by social and political instability.

In north-eastern Kenya, for instance, droughts, flooding and livelihood destruction are unfolding alongside, and worsening, activity…The Conversation


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