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Finance for clean energy doesn’t reach projects in Africa – the credit rules are out of date

By Ana M. Camelo Vega, Senior Economics and Finance Researcher, Columbia Center on Sustainable Investment, Columbia University
Africa’s clean energy funding would work much better if projects could borrow on fairer terms, and have longer to pay back loans.The Conversation


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