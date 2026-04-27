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Dawn Chorus Day: a composer on the musical styles of birdsong

By Justin Morey, Senior Lecturer in Music Production, Leeds Beckett University
International Dawn Chorus Day (May 3 for 2026) is a great time to hear the UK’s birds at their most vocal. While we can enjoy the variety and beauty of birdsong, for the birds themselves it serves more practical purposes – to attract a mate and establish and defend a breeding territory.

Birds can produce complex vocal sounds, which we refer to as “song” because they have a vocal organ called the syrinxThe Conversation


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