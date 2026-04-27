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Human Rights Observatory

2026 World Cup: Tournament Will Kick Off in Climate of Fear

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image FIFA President Gianni Infantino and US President Donald Trump on stage during the FIFA World Cup 2026 official draw on December 5, 2025 in Washington, DC. © 2025 Photo by Tasos Katopodis - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images (Berlin) – The 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup is unfolding against a backdrop of abusive immigration enforcement in the United States, new threats to media freedom, discrimination, and unmet human rights commitments by FIFA and host cities, Human Rights Watch said today, releasing a “Reporters’ Guide” for journalists covering the tournament. The tournament…


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