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Coalition would boost Australia fuel storage to 60 days

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
A Coalition government would boost Australia’s minimum fuel reserve  to 60 days, and deliver at least  one billion litres of new storage with a $800 million Fuel Security Facility.

The opposition, making the announcement on Monday, said the new storage capacity would have “a focus on diesel”.

Diesel, especially vital in regional areas and for the trucking industry and farmers, has been under particular pressure during the present fuel crisis.

The opposition meanwhile called on the government to  increase baseline  stockholding fuel levels  from January 1 next…The Conversation


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