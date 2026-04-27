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Human Rights Observatory

Donkeys are a symbol of endurance for Palestinians – they are also a target of settler violence and care

By Irus Braverman, Professor of Law, Adjunct Professor of Geography, and, Research Professor at the Department of Research and Sustainability, University at Buffalo
Donkeys tend to symbolize humility and redemption; in Jewish tradition, the Messiah will arrive on a white donkey.

But in today’s “land of the Bible,” donkeys have become victims of the war in Gaza and, increasingly, targets of the growing settler violence in the West Bank.

Take what happened in December 2025 near Jaba, north of Ramallah. While a Palestinian child watched, seven Jewish settlers from Gur Aryeh, a small illegal outpost, reportedly led…The Conversation


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