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Human Rights Observatory

Homophobia Taints Criminal Prosecutions in Kazakhstan

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Kazakhstan's national flag in Astana, January 13, 2023. © 2023 Turar Kazangapov/Reuters On April 22, courts in Kazakhstan delivered guilty verdicts in two unrelated criminal cases. Though the cases are distinct, they share commonalities: both defendants are outspoken advocates for the rights of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) people in Kazakhstan and how the authorities handled each case raises concerns that homophobia and retaliation were factors in the defendants’ treatment and prosecution.Zhanar Sekerbaeva, cofounder of the feminist group Feminita,…


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