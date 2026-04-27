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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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Human Rights Observatory

The technological transformation of Colombia's armed conflict

By Liam Anderson
More than simply a uniform adoption of artificial intelligence, a technological innovation has emerged that is transforming the battlefield, decision-making processes, local narratives, and forms of social control.


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