New research shows men still outnumber women as experts in science news
By Tegan Clark, PhD Candidate, College of Systems and Society, Australian National University
Merryn McKinnon, Associate Professor, Interim Pro Vice Chancellor Learning and Teaching, Australian National University
Expert voices in Australian science news coverage are still more likely to be those of men, according to recent research, despite journalists themselves being fairly evenly spread between genders.
Our study of print and online science news from 2018–22 found an increase in the proportion of female journalists writing about science. The number of women quoted in science news also increased in comparison to earlier…
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- Sunday, April 26, 2026