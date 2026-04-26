We studied the bacteria on kids’ sports mouthguards. The results were eye-opening
By Huseyin Sumer, Senior Lecturer in Biotechnology, Swinburne University of Technology
Bita Zaferanloo, Senior Lecturer in Microbial Biotechnology, Swinburne University of Technology
Vito Butardo Jr, Senior Lecturer in Biotechnology, Swinburne University of Technology
Many young Australians are beginning their winter sports season, gearing up for sports such as football, hockey and rugby. Apart from the training sessions, weekend games and oranges at half-time, these contact sports also involve mouthguards.
Mouthguards protect the teeth, gums and jaw from serious injury. But while most parents and coaches insist kids wear them, far fewer think about what happens after the game – and whether mouthguards get cleaned properly.
Our research suggests poor mouthguard…
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- Sunday, April 26, 2026