A landmark US court ruling on birthright citizenship is coming. What does NZ law say?
By Guy C. Charlton, Associate Professor, School of Law, University of New England
Timothy Fadgen, Senior Lecturer, Politics and International Relations, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
The US Supreme Court will soon rule on Donald Trump’s attempt to end automatic citizenship rights for people born in the US. It’s not a clear-cut issue in NZ either.
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- Sunday, April 26, 2026