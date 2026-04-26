Coercion isn’t care, and new laws that enforce treatment and confinement are dangerous
By Jean-Laurent Domingue, Associate Professor, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Axel Ounis, Research assistant, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Emmanuelle Bernheim, Professeure titulaire, Faculté de droit, titulaire de la Chaire de recherche du Canada en santé mentale et accès à la justice | Full Professor, Faculty of Law, Canada Research Chair on Mental Health and Access to Justice, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Arguing that confining and treating people against their will is ‘compassionate’ greatly expands the role of policing in medical matters, often with few limits.
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- Sunday, April 26, 2026