Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Coercion isn’t care, and new laws that enforce treatment and confinement are dangerous

By Jean-Laurent Domingue, Associate Professor, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Axel Ounis, Research assistant, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Emmanuelle Bernheim, Professeure titulaire, Faculté de droit, titulaire de la Chaire de recherche du Canada en santé mentale et accès à la justice | Full Professor, Faculty of Law, Canada Research Chair on Mental Health and Access to Justice, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Arguing that confining and treating people against their will is ‘compassionate’ greatly expands the role of policing in medical matters, often with few limits.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tea tree oil may affect fertility, the EU says. A pharmacologist explains why that’s so misleading
~ A landmark US court ruling on birthright citizenship is coming. What does NZ law say?
~ Shipwrecked in a time-loop – Solvej Balle’s On the Calculation of Volume plays a long game
~ How much a new $1,000 tax offset would really be worth – and who’s better off avoiding it
~ The times seem to suit Anthony Albanese. So why isn’t he more popular?
~ A new nuclear arms race is accelerating. There’s only one way to stop it
~ Latest attack threatening President Trump reflects rising political violence in US
~ Here’s how Canadian households can recession-proof finances as economic uncertainty climbs
~ How principles of self-compassion help fight loneliness in the age of AI
~ Hurdles to a hobby: How climate change and ‘runfluencer’ culture impact our daily jog
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter