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View from The Hill: Taylor defends putting One Nation ahead of Farrer independent as ‘least worst option’

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Opposition leader Angus Taylor has defended preferencing One Nation ahead of high profile independent Michelle Milthorpe in the Farrer May 9 byelection, declaring this was “the least worst option”.

In a close result preferences from the Liberals and Nationals could be vital in getting One Nation’s David Farley over the line, which would be the first time the party had won a House of Representatives seat.

Farley’s victory would be a major springboard for One Nation going into the November Victorian election.

The Coalition parties have insisted Milthorpe is a…The Conversation


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