Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Soil monitoring: what the new EU-wide ‘ground rules’ have in store for Europe

By Mickaël Hedde, Directeur de recherche, Inrae
Antonio Bispo, Inrae
Claire Chenu, Enseignante chercheure à AgroParisTech, science du sol, biogéochimie, matières organiques, Inrae
Flavien Poinçot, Ingénieur, animateur du RNEST, Acta
Jérôme Cortet, Professeur, Université Paul Valéry – Montpellier III
New EU legislation supporting healthier soils was adopted in December 2025 incorporating environmental DNA analysis which is proving useful but not totally efficient.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tea tree oil may affect fertility, the EU says. A pharmacologist explains why that’s so misleading
~ A landmark US court ruling on birthright citizenship is coming. What does NZ law say?
~ Shipwrecked in a time-loop – Solvej Balle’s On the Calculation of Volume plays a long game
~ How much a new $1,000 tax offset would really be worth – and who’s better off avoiding it
~ The times seem to suit Anthony Albanese. So why isn’t he more popular?
~ A new nuclear arms race is accelerating. There’s only one way to stop it
~ Latest attack threatening President Trump reflects rising political violence in US
~ Coercion isn’t care, and new laws that enforce treatment and confinement are dangerous
~ Here’s how Canadian households can recession-proof finances as economic uncertainty climbs
~ How principles of self-compassion help fight loneliness in the age of AI
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter