Soil monitoring: what the new EU-wide ‘ground rules’ have in store for Europe
By Mickaël Hedde, Directeur de recherche, Inrae
Antonio Bispo, Inrae
Claire Chenu, Enseignante chercheure à AgroParisTech, science du sol, biogéochimie, matières organiques, Inrae
Flavien Poinçot, Ingénieur, animateur du RNEST, Acta
Jérôme Cortet, Professeur, Université Paul Valéry – Montpellier III
New EU legislation supporting healthier soils was adopted in December 2025 incorporating environmental DNA analysis which is proving useful but not totally efficient.
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- Sunday, April 26, 2026