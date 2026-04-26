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Mopane worm and termite sales relieve poverty in rural South Africa – studies explore the impact

By Ndidzulafhi Innocent Sinthumule, Associate Professor, University of Johannesburg
South Africa’s Limpopo province borders Zimbabwe, Botswana and Mozambique. It is one of the poorest provinces in the country. This is due to a combination of historical underdevelopment, a high unemployment rate, heavy reliance on government grants and a rural-based economy with limited industrial diversification.

It’s an interesting place for a geographer like me. My work…The Conversation


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