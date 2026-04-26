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Human Rights Observatory

Environmental Activist’s Detention Undermines Türkiye’s Role as COP31 Co-host

By Human Rights Watch
The first hearing in the trial of a Turkish environmental activist, who faces charges stemming from a peaceful protest against new coal mining near her home, will begin on April 27. Meanwhile, the court is holding her in detention to prevent her from protesting. Click to expand Image Environmental activist Esra Isik, with her parents. © 2026 Private The detained activist, 26-year-old Esra Işık, has been campaigning against a controversial 2019 government decision to cut down olive groves near her family’s home in Muğla, Western Türkiye, to make way for coal mining. Her detention,…


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