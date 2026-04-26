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Human Rights Observatory

Prime ministers have always faced political scandals – so why can’t they weather them now?

By Paul Whiteley, Professor, Department of Government, University of Essex
UK prime ministers today are about as secure in their jobs as football managers. In the nearly three decades between 1979 and 2005, Britain had just three prime ministers: Margaret Thatcher, John Major and Tony Blair. From 2005-2015, we again had three: Blair, Gordon Brown and David Cameron.

But from then on we have had no less than six: Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak and now Keir Starmer, currently fighting to retain his job and explaining to parliament why he supported Peter Mandelson for a key ambassadorship.

Prime ministers usually resign…The Conversation


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