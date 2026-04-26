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How to Enter the Art World by Hettie Judah offers a smørgasbord of sage advice

By Benedict Carpenter van Barthold, Lecturer, School of Art & Design, Nottingham Trent University
“Most artists work alone, with little to steer them save crummy ‘how to’ guides.” So writes author and curator Hettie Judah in her new book, How to Enter the Art World.

At first glance, the book’s presentation might mislead the reader into believing it to be another giant crumb from the loaf of bad guidance. The title is set out in an authoritative, broadsheet newspaper font, the sort with decorative feet attached to the longer strokes:…The Conversation


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