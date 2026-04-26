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Human Rights Observatory

Justice Department’s effort to strip citizenship from naturalized Americans could face widespread judicial pushback

By Cassandra Burke Robertson, Professor of Law and Director of the Center for Professional Ethics, Case Western Reserve University
Irina D. Manta, Professor of Law and Director of the Center for Intellectual Property Law, Hofstra University
The Justice Department has identified 384 foreign-born Americans whose citizenship it wants to revoke as “the first wave” of such measures, according to recent reporting by The New York Times. These cases are being assigned to prosecutors in 39 U.S. attorney’s offices across the country.

The administration has ordered Department of Homeland Security staffers to refer upward of 200 denaturalization cases per month to the Justice Department as part of its crackdown…The Conversation


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