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Human Rights Observatory

Hungary’s Road Back to the Rule of Law Runs through the ICC

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Prime Minister-elect Peter Magyar, the Tisza Party's leader, speaks to the media after the preparatory meeting for the inaugural session of the Parliament in Budapest, Hungary, April 17, 2026. © 2026 Robert Hegedus/MTI via AP Photo At his first international press conference, Hungary’s prime minister-elect Péter Magyar pledged to reverse his country’s move to leave the International Criminal Court (ICC).Magyar won a landslide victory in Hungary’s April 12 election, where he campaigned, among other things, on restoring rule of law and ties with the EU, opposing…


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