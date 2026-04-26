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What is black garlic? How heat and humidity turn a pungent ingredient mild and slightly sweet

By Mavra Javed, Postdoctoral Research Associate in Food Science and Human Nutrition, Michigan State University
You may have seen black garlic appear more frequently in grocery stores, restaurants and online recipes over the past few years. Many chefs and food writers describe it as a unique and deeply flavored ingredient. So what is black garlic, and how is it made?

I noticed a growing curiosity about black garlic firsthand while presenting my food science research at a showcase at Michigan State University.…The Conversation


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