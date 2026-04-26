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Human Rights Observatory

Meloni and Trump’s cooling relationship marks the failure of an EU-MAGA middle ground

By Julia Khrebtan-Hörhager, Professor of Critical Cultural & International Studies, Colorado State University
As recently as October 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump was heaping praise on Giorgia Meloni, telling the Italian prime minister how “beautiful” she was.

But what once looked like a political romance based on equal parts ideological alignment and strategic convenience is now reading like a classic breakup story.

In…The Conversation


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