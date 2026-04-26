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Human Rights Observatory

Tanzania: Release Commission of Inquiry report into election-related killings to kickstart accountability process

By Amnesty International
Responding to news that the Commission of Inquiry’s report into the killings perpetrated during and after the 29 October 2025 general elections has been handed to Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, Flavia Mwangovya, said: “Victims’ families and members of the public must have an opportunity to […] The post Tanzania: Release Commission of Inquiry report into election-related killings to kickstart accountability process appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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