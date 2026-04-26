Meta and Microsoft have joined the tech layoff tsunami – but is AI really to blame?
By Kai Riemer, Professor of Information Technology and Organisation, University of Sydney
Sandra Peter, Director of Sydney Executive Plus, Business School, University of Sydney
Meta and Microsoft are the latest software companies to announce big cuts to their global workforce. Both companies are also making big investments in artificial intelligence (AI).
The link seems obvious. Meta’s chief people officer, Janelle Gale, said the job cuts – about 10% of staff or almost 8,000 workers – serve to “offset the other investments we’re making”. Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg has previously spoken about a “major AI acceleration” with spending…
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- Friday, April 24, 2026