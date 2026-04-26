Could warming seas bring great white sharks back to the North Sea? A 5-million-year-old shark tooth may provide clues
By John Stewart, Professor of Evolutionary Palaeoecology, Bournemouth University
Olivier Lambert, Researcher in Vertebrate Palaeontology, Royal Belgian Institute of Natural Sciences
Could new populations of seals and porpoises attract the descendants of some of the large shark species that were thriving in this region 4-5 million years ago?
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- Friday, April 24, 2026