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Great Expectations by Charles Dickens is an early exploration of ‘romance fraud’

By Emma Linford, Honorary research associate, English literature, University of Hull
Shrinking into her yellowing wedding gown with the decay of her wedding breakfast around her, Miss Havisham, from Charles Dickens’s 1861 novel, Great Expectations, is one of the best-known characters in English literature.

Jilted on her wedding day by her unscrupulous fiancé, Havisham can be understood by modern readers as a victim of “romance fraud”, where in a fraudster manipulates someone under the guise of courtship for their own financial…The Conversation


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