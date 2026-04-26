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Human Rights Observatory

The many literary lives of Mary Wollstonecraft – author of novels, travel writing and children’s books

By Aditi Upmanyu, PhD candidate in English Literature, University of Oxford
In his biography of Mary Wollstonecraft, written after her death, her husband William Godwin remarked of her travel writing: “If ever there was a book calculated to make a man fall in love with its author, this appears to me to be the book.”

Today, however, Wollstonecraft is best known for a different work: A Vindication of the Rights of Woman (1792). While this landmark text helped lay the foundations of western feminist…The Conversation


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