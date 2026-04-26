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Human Rights Observatory

Zimbabwe: Crackdown on Student Protesters Intensifies

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People protest the proposed Zimbabwe constitutional amendment extending the presidential term,London, April 18, 2026. © 2026 Maynard Manyowa/News Images/NurPhoto via Reuters (Johannesburg) – Zimbabwean authorities have harassed, abducted, and arbitrarily detained student leaders protesting a proposed constitutional amendment to extend presidential terms, Human Rights Watch said today.Constitutional Amendment No 3 would extend the terms of office for the president and members of parliament from five to seven years, effectively postponing the 2028 elections until 2030.…


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