Taking your child to an Anzac service? Prepare for loud noises and big questions
By Marg Rogers, Associate Professor in the Early Childhood Education, University of New England
Amy Johnson, Senior Lecturer and Military Families Researcher, CQUniversity Australia
Einar Thorsteinsson, Professor and Head of Psychology School, University of New England
Let kids know beforehand what to expect in a service. A quiet warning before a loud noise, like a bugle call, can also help.
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- Thursday, April 23, 2026