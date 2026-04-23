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The carbon tax debate damaged Julia Gillard’s leadership – and good climate policy for years to come

By Chris Wallace, Professor, School of Politics Economics & Society, Faculty of Business Government & Law, University of Canberra
The affair is a cautionary tale of what happens when negative campaigning, misinformation and clumsy politicking collide to kill policy – and political careers.The Conversation


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