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The first Anzac Day was marked by women wearing mourning black

By Tanja Luckins, Historian, Department of Archeology and History, La Trobe University
Mourning black has never been considered a natural part of Anzac Day history and tradition. But 110 years ago it was a stark reminder of death in war.The Conversation


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