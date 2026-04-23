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Human Rights Observatory

‘Bombing our little hearts out’ — How Trump taps into America’s enduring appetite for destruction

By Ronald W. Pruessen, Emeritus Professor of History, University of Toronto
Donald Trump still has the capacity to shock. The American president’s unauthorized war against Iran finds him in a vicious destructive mode, recently threatening to push Iran “into the Stone Ages” and to end Iranian civilization if Iran did not agree to “unconditional surrender.”

Read more: Donald Trump’s apocalyptic and profane threats against Iran expose the unhinged language of war


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